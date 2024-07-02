Venezuela to resume talks with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that talks with the US would resume next Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“I have received the proposal during two continuous months from the government of the United States to reestablish talks and direct dialogue,” Maduro said in a televised broadcast.Next Wednesday, he added that the talks will restart with the US to comply with the agreements signed in Qatar.Jorge Rodriguez Gomez, who presides over the National Assembly, will represent Venezuela in these dialogues, Maduro said without giving further information.The US and Venezuela secured a prisoner exchange deal after months of negotiations mediated by Qatar in 2023.

News.Az