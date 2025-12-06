Verstappen on pole for F1 title-decider with Norris alongside

+ ↺ − 16 px

Formula One's title contenders seized the top three grid slots to set up a tense season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday, with a jubilant Max Verstappen on pole ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a shrewd tactical move by Red Bull, four-times world champion Verstappen was given an aerodynamic tow by teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who will start 10th, to go top on his first flying lap.

He then went 0.088 faster with his second unassisted effort to clock a time of one minute 22.207 seconds, 0.201 faster than championship leader Norris.

Norris moved up from third to second with his second effort after Piastri had looked like qualifying ahead.

