Veterans to vote for Ilham Aliyev - for sustainable development, stability of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces held a general meeting in Baku on Feb.14 dedicated to the presidential election scheduled for April 11.

The event participants paid a minute of silence to honor the memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Republican Veterans’ Organization, Colonel General Tofig Agahuseynov spoke about the active participation of veterans in all elections. He expressed confidence that they will once again be active in the presidential election on April 11.

Agahuseynov further spoke about the successes achieved in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He stressed that the military power of Azerbaijan is also increasing, which creates greater confidence in the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia. The improving welfare and social status of the people, including the state care and attention paid to veterans, as well as the successes achieved in other areas, motivate to vote for Ilham Aliyev at the upcoming elections.

Deputy Chairman of the Republican Veterans’ Organization Jalil Khalilov, in turn, spoke about the forthcoming tasks in connection with the elections, and the importance of demonstrating a higher activity in this work.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Union of Chernobyl Invalids of Azerbaijan Mehdi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Association of Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans Mirhasan Hasanov, member of the presidium of the Republican Organization of Veterans Fizuli Rzaguliyev, professor Bahram Zahidov and others stressed that veterans will unanimously vote for Ilham Aliyev - for sustainable development, stability and happy future of Azerbaijan and urged all to be active on election day.

The event ended with adoption of an appeal to the veterans of Azerbaijan on behalf of the participants of the general meeting.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

The 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.

News.Az

News.Az