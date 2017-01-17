Vice-President of Islamic Development Bank to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of the Islamic Development Bank Sayed Aqa will visit Azerbaijan tonight.

Report informs citing the sources in the Ministry of Finance that two-day visit will end on January 19.

Aqa will be received by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as meet with Ministers of Finance and Economy, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) Board of Directors.

According to the information, main purpose of the visit is to hold discussions on projects financed by the Bank in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az