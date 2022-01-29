Vice President of Turkic Academy visits Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye

As part of his official trip to Ankara, Vice President of the International Turkic Academy Fuzuli Majidli has met with Deniz Çakar, General Director of Foreign Promotion and Cultural Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation issues between the Academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fuzuli Majidli gave information about the activities and future plans of the Turkic Academy.

Deniz Çakar stated that the ministry would continue to support the activities of the Academy.





News.Az