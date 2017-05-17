Vice-speaker of Azerbaijan`s parliament to attend summit in Warsaw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-speaker of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ziyafat Asgarov will be participating in a summit of parliament speakers of the Central and Eastern European countries in Warsaw, Poland, according to AzeTag.

The summit will focus on a range of topics, including regional security, cooperation for development of infrastructure within the North-South Project, and the role of national parliaments in foreign policy.

News.Az

