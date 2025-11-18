Trial of Ruben Vardanyan continues in Baku as victims testify

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, continued in Baku on 18 November.

The Baku Military Court held an open session chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge: Gunel Samadova). The defendant was provided with an interpreter in Russian, the language he understands, as well as a state-funded defense lawyer, News.Az reports.

Presiding Judge Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors, the interpreters, and other participants to the victims and legal successors of victims attending the hearing for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations under the law.

It was noted that during a previous session, Vardanyan had filed a motion objecting to interpreter Islam Agakarimov, who had participated in the preparatory court session. Agakarimov had been summoned and was present at today’s hearing. Both Vardanyan and his lawyer, Emil Babishov, requested that the court grant their objection.

Agakarimov stated that he had translated the decision of the preparatory court session and that only one mechanical error had occurred, which did not affect the substance of the decision or distort its meaning. In response to a question from the presiding judge, he said the error was accidental and unintentional.

Nasir Bayramov, head of the department at the Prosecutor General’s Office responsible for upholding the state prosecution, noted that the defense had raised this motion several times. He explained that due to valid reasons, the interpreter had been unable to attend earlier sessions, preventing the court from hearing his explanation sooner. At today’s hearing, the interpreter confirmed that the error was mechanical and technical in nature and not intentional.

Prosecutor Bayramov emphasized that, under the Criminal Procedure Code, an objection to an interpreter can only be granted on grounds explicitly listed in the law. A mechanical or technical error is not among them. He therefore requested that the court reject the objection.

After hearing the parties, the court retired to deliberate. Upon returning, it announced its decision: the objection was declined. The court stressed that the grounds for challenging an interpreter in criminal proceedings are specifically defined in legislation, and none applied to Agakarimov in this case.

Following this decision, the court proceeded with victim testimonies.

Victim Jamil Aliyev stated that while in Cheragdar village of Aghdara District, he, Bahram Allahyarov, and Murad Verdiyev were injured when an anti-tank guided missile fired by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups exploded. Shikar Huseynov, who was with them, was killed.

Victim Intiqam Rustamli said that in Khojavand District, he and another person were injured as a result of a provocation by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups.

Victim Etibar Aliyev stated that while travelling with journalists in Susuzluq village of Kalbajar District, the vehicle he was driving hit a mine planted by the enemy. As a result, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, Azerbaijan Television cameraman Siraj Abishov, and Arif Aliyev, deputy representative of the Kalbajar District Executive Authority for the Susuzluq area, were killed. Aliyev and three others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Victim Allahverdi Mammadli stated that he was wounded in Khojavand District when a grenade thrown by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups exploded nearby.

Victim Nahid Asadov said he was injured in Khojavand District after the explosion of a projectile fired by the enemy.

Victim Elshan Rustamov stated that he was injured in Jabrayil District while clearing mines planted by the enemy.

Victim Shahmar Jalilov said that in the Aghdara direction, the vehicle he was travelling in was struck by rocket fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups. He was injured and one person was killed.

Victim Umid Shukurov stated that several people were killed and others, including himself, were injured as a result of an enemy provocation in Kalbajar.

Victim Novruz Aliyev said he was wounded in Yellijah village of Kalbajar District as a result of a provocation involving enemy drones.

Victim Eynulla Nasirli stated that he was injured in the Khojali direction as a result of fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups.

Another victim, Yusif Yusifov, said that in Aghdam District, sniper fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups killed Ikhtiyar Bayramov and injured him.

The session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence contained in the criminal case.

The next court hearing is scheduled for 20 November.

Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance), 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (various violations of international humanitarian law), 120.2 (aggravated intentional murder), 29.120.2 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal weapons offenses), 270-1 (acts endangering aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power), 279 (creation of illegal armed formations), and 318.2 (illegal border crossing).

News.Az