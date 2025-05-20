Victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan's trial

At the open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Agayev, Anar Rzayev, and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the defendant was provided with an interpreter in his native language, Russian, as well as a lawyer of his choice for his defense, News.Az reports.

Before the questioning, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and obligations stipulated by law to the victims who were participating in the court proceedings for the first time.

Subsequently, the defendant Ruben Vardanyan addressed the court and stated that he objected to the panel of judges hearing the case. The defendant's lawyer, Avraam Berman, supported the objection.

Prosecutors representing the state prosecution responded to the objection, stating that the rights of the defendant Ruben Vardanyan, as stipulated in the criminal procedure legislation, were ensured during the preliminary investigation and court proceedings. They also noted that the defense had not presented any concrete evidence confirming that the court panel hearing the case was interested in criminal prosecution and requested that the objection be dismissed.

The victims participating in the proceedings requested the court not to grant the objection.

The court adjourned to deliberate on the motion. After the deliberation, the court's decision regarding the defense's objection was announced. According to the decision, the objection was dismissed.

Presiding Judge Zeynal Agayev, when justifying the decision, stated that the defense had not presented any concrete and reliable evidence, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, that the court panel hearing the case was interested in criminal prosecution.

Subsequently, the court heard the testimonies of the legal successors of the victims and the victims themselves.

Makhfura Hasanova, recognized and questioned as the legal successor of the victim Umid Hasanov, stated that her son died as a result of a large-scale sabotage committed by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar.

Shadman Mammadaliyev, recognized and questioned as the legal successor of another victim, Niyazi Mammadaliyev, stated in his testimony that his brother died as a result of gunfire from the enemy in the Aghdam-Aghdara-Sirkhavand direction.

Victims Zaur Sadigov, Ali Shikhaliyev, Peyman Jabbarov, and Zahid Gojayev stated that they received gunshot wounds during a large-scale sabotage by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Kalbajar region. Several other people who were with them at the time were also injured and killed.

Victims Ilkin Musazade and Salman Imranzade testified that they received gunshot wounds as a result of gunfire during a provocation by the enemy in Khojavend. In response to questions from state prosecutors Fuad Musayev and Vusal Abdullayev, they noted that the areas where they were located were fired upon with large-caliber weapons, resulting in several deaths.

Victim Suleyman Asadullayev, in response to a question from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, stated that he was injured in the village of Janyatag in Aghdara when a Kornet-type missile fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups exploded near him.

Ramin Balakhanli, testifying as a victim in court, stated that he was injured when mortar shells fired at the village of Khanabad in Khojaly exploded near him. In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Protection of State Prosecution of the Prosecutor General's Office, he said that Punhan Kazimov and Babak Ahmadli also sustained various bodily injuries at the time.

Another victim, Vusal Mamiyev, said that he was injured in Khojaly. Sahil Aslanov and Rashid Zeynalov died as a result of gunfire from the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. Nurlan Guliyev and Rovshan Azimli, who were with him, were injured.

Tale Zabitov was also one of the victims of the provocation committed by the enemy. The victim stated in his testimony that he, Gulverdi Mehtiyev, and Muslim Aliyev were injured as a result of gunfire in Khojaly.

Another victim, Samir Bakhishov, said he was injured by gunfire from Khankendi.

Victim Vusal Aliyev stated in his testimony that he was injured in Lachin as a result of large-scale provocative actions by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. He stated that Joshgun Zulfuzade and Mirtalib Agazade died during the incident.

Victim Farhad Ismayilli also testified that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in the Lachin region. He stated that the enemy fired at his location using tracer incendiary bullets, mortars, and anti-tank shells. One of the shells exploded about 7-8 meters away from him. The impact of the explosion threw him aside.

Victims Mirsadig Mirsadigov and Jeyhun Bayramov also stated that they were injured during provocations by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

During the court proceedings, the findings of the forensic medical examinations conducted on the victims were also announced.

The next court session is scheduled for May 27.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).