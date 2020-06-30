Video message from UN official: “Do it for Azerbaijan”

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, in his video message, appealed to the people of Azerbaijan requesting to follow simple preventive measures to defeat COVID-19 to return to normal life.

"Dear friends, unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us. Globally, we have over 9 million cases and reaching half a million deaths. In Azerbaijan too, the number of cases are rising every day. So are the number of deaths sadly. Recently, I also lost a member of my family because of this virus. Trust me, the threat is real and it is here! We shouldn’t wait for COVID-19 to knock on our door,” the UN official said in his message.

He called on the people of Azerbaijan to follow these simple steps, to defeat this calamity and to quickly return to normal life: keep a physical distance; wash your hands regularly; wear a mask where necessary and wear it properly; do not leave the house unless necessary; comply with Government’s lockdown measures.

Isaczai added: “Do this for yourself! For your family! And For Azerbaijan!”

News.Az