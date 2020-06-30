Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet via videoconferencing (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-office took place on June 30.

During the online meeting lasting for one hour, the sides discussed the current situation of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az

Minister Mammadyarov raised the issue of the illegal activities by Armenia, including the infrastructural changes in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The co-chairs noted the increase of aggressive rhetoric. Minister Mammadyarov highlighted that the provocative actions by Armenia bring to the escalation of rhetoric.

The sides agreed to arrange the following online meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with mediation and participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group during the upcoming month. Also, the co-chairs noted that they would consider the opportunities of organizing the meeting in person between the Ministers as soon as it is possible.

