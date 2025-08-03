Vietnam flood death toll climbs to 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from recent floods in northern Vietnam's mountainous regions has risen to 10, disaster authorities reported Sunday, News.Az reports citing the The Peninsula.

Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in several provinces, including Son La, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, and most severely, Dien Bien, leaving some communities cut off.

The agriculture ministry confirmed 10 people were killed and seven others injured in Dien Bien province's Tia Dinh and Xa Dung communes.

State media quoted local authorities as saying rain was heavy from Thursday to Saturday, triggering flash floods.

On Saturday, local authorities deployed helicopters to access isolated communities and deliver basic necessities.

Residents were relocated to safe areas while electricity and telecommunication services were mostly restored by Sunday evening.

Late July, similar flash floods claimed five lives in Son La province, inundating crops and washing away poultry and cattle.

Vietnam is now in its tropical storm season, which often causes deadly floods and landslides.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.

In September 2024, Typhoon Yagi devastated northern Vietnam, killing 345 people and causing an estimated economic loss of $3.3 billion.

