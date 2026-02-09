Vietnam moves to abandon Russian arms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia appears to be losing one of its largest and most traditional arms markets in Asia.

Vietnam remains one of the key Asian markets for Russian-made weapons, having fully equipped its combat aviation with Soviet- and Russian-designed aircraft, including the Su-22, Su-27, Su-30, and Yak-130. However, as early as 2022, Vietnam announced plans to diversify its arms procurement in order to reduce dependence on Russia. Recent reports indicate that Hanoi and France have made progress in negotiations over the potential purchase of Dassault Rafale fighter jets, News.Az reports, citing Defense Express.

The shift away from additional Russian weapons is also affecting other segments of Vietnam’s military modernization. Instead of acquiring more T-90S main battle tanks, Vietnam has opted to upgrade its aging T-54 and T-55 tanks with assistance from Israel.

The military portal also recalls that in 2016 the United States lifted its arms embargo on Vietnam. Since then, Hanoi has purchased around $400 million worth of U.S. military equipment, including coast guard vessels and training aircraft. Plans are also in place to procure C-130J transport aircraft.

In addition, Vietnam has held discussions with the United States regarding a possible acquisition of F-16 fighter jets. Analysts note, however, that no concrete progress has yet been achieved in these talks.

Experts emphasize that a transition from Soviet and Russian aircraft to Western platforms would require Vietnam to comprehensively rebuild its airfield infrastructure and establish a new stockpile of compatible airborne weapons.

They also point out that Vietnam has ordered K9 155mm self-propelled artillery systems from South Korea, a move they see as further evidence of Hanoi’s intention to gradually rearm its forces in line with NATO standards.

News.Az