Viettel starts construction of Vietnam's first chip plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam’s military-run telecom company Viettel on Friday began construction of the country’s first semiconductor fabrication plant, with trial production expected by late 2027.

The project is part of Vietnam’s broader plan to establish its own semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The 27-hectare facility, located in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park on the outskirts of Hanoi, will enter trial operation after construction and technology transfer are completed by the end of next year. Viettel plans to fine-tune processes and upgrade equipment at the plant through 2030, the company said in a statement.

“The new fabrication facility will enable Vietnam to engage in all six stages of the semiconductor value chain, including the technologically complex wafer fabrication process, which is not yet performed domestically,” Viettel said.

The plant will focus on chip research, design, manufacturing, and testing, serving sectors such as aerospace, telecommunications, medical equipment, and automotive manufacturing.

Viettel did not disclose the size of the investment for the project.

Vietnam has emerged as a hub for semiconductor testing and packaging services, attracting global players like Intel, Samsung Electronics, Amkor Technology, Qualcomm, and Marvell Technology.

While China and Taiwan still dominate the back-end semiconductor manufacturing sector, including assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP), Vietnam ⁠has seen rapid growth.

The country is projected ​to raise its share of global ATP ​capacity to 8%-9% by 2032, climbing from 1% in 2022, according to a 2024 report by the U.S. Semiconductor Industry ‍Association and Boston Consulting ⁠Group.

Plans for the facility also include future capacity for integrating emerging technologies, Viettel Chairman Tao Duc Thang said.

As part of its ⁠broader strategy, Vietnam's government also plans to train 50,000 chip design engineers by 2030 and ‌grow the semiconductor workforce to over 100,000 by 2040.

News.Az