Virginia vs. Duke Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (13-12, 6-8 ACC) is set to host No. 3 Duke (22-3, 14-1 ACC) on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, News.Az reports citing Virginia Cavaliers.
Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 54, Duke 75 | 3:53 Second Half
UVA 54, DUKE 75 | 3:53 2H
Andrew Rohde scores on the drive before Cooper Flagg drives for a bucket of his own. Ames draws the foul and heads to the line, making both. Flagg then heads to the line and makes 1/2. Robinson slams it home before McKneely scores on the other end as the lead cuts to 21. Ames makes a basket as Virginia has made its last four attempts.
UVA 43, DUKE 70 | 7:18 2H
McKneely drills a three out of the break but Isaiah Evans knocks a three right back. Ames then scores on the drive and gets the foul to go but misses. Saunders fouls Knueppel who makes both at the line before Saunders drills a three on the other end. The flurry continues with Isaiah Evans making yet another three, he's 5/5 from deep. Sion James scores on the dunk.
UVA 35, DUKE 60 | 11:53 2H
Flagg finds Patrick Ngongda on the other end. Knueppel then scores to further stretch the Duke advantage. Rohde scores on the other end after a bucket from Ngongda. Flagg, relentless, scores again on the drive.
UVA 33, DUKE 51 | 15:59 2H
Sion James makes both free throws as the Duke lead stretches to 22. Anthony Robinson scores and draws the foul, Virginia's first points of the second half. Robinson blocks Flagg before Ames scores on the other end.
UVA 29, DUKE 49 | 18:14 2H
Knueppel scores to start the second half before Flagg lays it in on the ensuing possession. Proctor scores on the third possession as the Blue Devils open the second half with a 6-0 run. Virginia timeout.
UVA 29, DUKE 43 | HALFTIME
Right on the stroke of halftime, Dai Dai Ames drills a three after a offensive rebound by Buchanan.
UVA 26, DUKE 43 | 00:38 1H
Flagg scores on the other end, prompting a timeout.
UVA 26, DUKE 41 | 00:49 1H
Rohde makes one of two from the line. Knueppel scores on the other end on a drive to stretch the lead. Duke continues to force UVa to switch on picks. Elijah Saunders misses on a near posterizing dunk.
UVA 25, DUKE 39 | 2:46 1H
Rohde makes both free throws to reduce the deficit. Isaiah Evans knocks down another three on another offensive rebound. In response, Isaac McKneely drills a three on the other end and Virginia make a key defensive stop. If the Hoos can't fix this rebounding issue it will be a long night current rebounding stats favor Duke 15-3.
Flagg drives the lane and lays it in before Robinson scores, draws the foul, and makes the extra. Sion James scores on the other end. James scores on the other end and draws the foul as the Duke advantage continues to grow. Rohde drills a three from a feed from Saunders but this game has quickly turned into whether Virginia can rebound the ball which remains to be seen. Flagg scores again on a drive.
With less than three to go, Rohde draws a shooting foul, he'll go to the line and shoot two.
UVA 14, DUKE 27 | 7:52 1H
Duke continues to build its advantage with Isaiah Evans making a three and the Hoos faltering on the offensive end. Blue Devils grab another two offensive rebounds before a three from Evans extends the Duke lead to 13. Duke is on a 9-0 run with Rohde headed to the line.
UVA 14, DUKE 21 | 10:22 1H
Virginia allows Duke to grab yet another offensive rebound as Maliq Brown slams it home. The Blue Devils already have four offensive boards. Rohde finds Murray on a great cut but his layup is blocked by a flying Cooper Flagg. Proctor drills a three on the other end. In need of an answer, Rohde finds Robinson who misses a dunk, but the Hoos rally with Rohde scoring on the drive on the ensuing possession.
The Blue Devils show their skill as Knueppel drills his second three of the night. Media timeout.
UVA 12, DUKE 13 | 14:41 1H
Rohde picks up an early steal leading to a dunk by Blake Buchanan on the other end. Virginia is switching on picks early and its costing the Hoos with Cooper Flagg scoring over Rohde. In response, Isaac McKneely fires a three from deep. Kon Knueppel goes to the charity stripe and makes both after a foul by Jacob Cofie. Knueppel drills a three on the next posession giving the Blue Devils there first lead of the night before Dai Dai Ames ties it up, driving past Flagg on the other end.
Flagg on the other end grabs his own rebound before scoring. Despite Flagg, Rohde knocks down a three on the other end as the Virginia offense has found a rthym early. Khaman Maluach slams it home on the opposite end as a game atypical of normal Virginia pace has enused with Dai Dai Ames nailing a jumper before Tyrese Proctor scores immediately.
Starters:
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Blake Buchanan, Jacob Cofie
Duke: Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Khaman Maluach
As we await our 8pm ET tipoff on ESPN for Virginia vs. Duke, read our two Duke preview articles here:
Virginia Basketball vs. Duke Game Preview, Score Prediction
Five Keys to Virginia Basketball Upsetting No. 3 Duke
Virginia vs. Duke Pregame Notes
- The Cavaliers have won three straight games for the first time since opening the season 3-0
- UVA is 2-2 in its last four home games vs. Duke
- UVA is 2-3 in its last five games vs. Duke and 4-6 in its last 10
- Anthony Robinson is averaging nine points and 4.5 rebounds in the last four games
- Duke is the only team in the country ranked among the top-four in both offensive (3rd) and defensive efficiency (4th), according to KenPom
- Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils in points (494), rebounds (187), assists (101), steals (40) and blocked shots (29)