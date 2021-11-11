Visiting Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, we witnessed Armenian vandalism - British MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visiting the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation, we witnessed Armenian vandalism, a member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament and head of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan, Bob Blackman said during a press conference.

He noted that during his visit he witnessed the rehabilitation and reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan in a short period of time.

"We went to Shusha, a lot had been done to bring the city back to its former state. It amazed us. We saw the destroyed houses where Azerbaijanis used to live. During the occupation, no construction work had been done. At the same time, we saw that during the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan targeted only military facilities. Returning to Baku, we took advantage of the new airport in Fuzuli, which was built in 8 months. I believe this experience will be useful for us. I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of the occupied territories! Our cooperation with Azerbaijan will continue to develop in the future," Blackman noted.

