Volkswagen warns staff of possible temporary plant closures

Volkswagen is preparing employees for potential temporary plant closures which cited an internal company letter.

The memo reportedly warned that while current production remains unaffected, possible chip supply disruptions could soon impact operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Volkswagen said earlier this week it was preparing to pause production of two key models, though it denied any link to the ongoing standoff involving chipmaker Nexperia.

