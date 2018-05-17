Volume of oil and gas produced from Shahdeniz field made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of 2018, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide deliveries of gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Turkey (to BOTAS) and to BTC Company in multiple locations, BP-Azerbaijan told APA-Economics.

During the quarter, the field produced about 2.7 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 0.6 million tonnes (about 5 million barrels) of condensate. The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently 30.0 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or around 10.9bcma.

During the first quarter of 2018, Shah Deniz Alpha platform continued drilling the SDA11 well.

The Istiglal drilling rig completed the SDD03 well and commenced SDD04 well completion. The Maersk Explorer rig has continued drilling the lower section of the SDH01 well.

The above two rigs have already drilled 14 wells and completed four wells on the North Flank and three wells on the West Flank in preparation for commencement of Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to ramp up to plateau level.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10 per cent) and NICO (10 per cent).

