Volvo Cars names Fredrik Hansson as new CFO

It said on Thursday that Hansson, the group's deputy CFO since 2023, would take on the job of CFO on Thursday and that Johan Ekdahl, who held the position since 2022, was leaving the company.

"We are currently navigating challenging and fast-moving market conditions, where efficiency and financial performance are key," Samuelsson said in a statement.

"Fredrik's deep knowledge of the company, combined with his strategic understanding of the industry’s complexities, will be a valuable addition to the company's executive management team."

Samuelsson replaced Jim Rowan who had run the group since 2022.

Volvo Cars is due to report first-quarter results on April 29.

Shares in the group, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, are down 23% this year.