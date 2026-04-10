US Embassy in Bahrain lifts its shelter-in-place order

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The United States Embassy in Manama announced that it has lifted its shelter-in-place advisory, while urging Americans in Bahrain to remain alert and follow guidance from local authorities, News.Az reports.

In a statement, the embassy recommended that all U.S. citizens in Bahrain stay vigilant, closely monitor instructions issued by Bahraini authorities, and be prepared to take shelter if an official alert is issued.

It also advised continued caution, warning that the Iranian government and affiliated proxy groups may attempt to target American citizens or interests in the region.

News.Az