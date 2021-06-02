Vote to elect UN Secretary-General due in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vote to elect the UN Secretary-General will be held in June, with incumbent UN chief Antonio Guterres being the only candidate, said Estonia’s UN envoy Sven Jurgenson, whose country assumes the Council’s rotating presidency this month.

"A very important event for the UN is going to take place for the United Nations also in June - and this is the selection of the new secretary-general," he said. "It will happen during our presidency."

The exact date of the vote has not been set yet, TASS reported.

In a letter to the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council in early January, Guterres wrote he was putting forward his candidacy for the post of the UN Secretary-General.

The UN secretary-general is elected for the term of five years with a possibility to be re-elected. There are no restrictions as to the number of terms, but up to now, nobody has held the position longer than ten years. Antonio Guterres assumed the post of Secretary-General on January 1, 2017, his term in office expires on December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the current practice, the Secretary-General is not elected from states that are permanent members of the UN Security Council (the United States, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and China).

