Voters cast ballots in key elections, early test for Trump’s presidency

Voters in key states cast ballots in first major elections of Trump’s second term, testing both his leadership and Democratic opposition strategies.

Voters head to the polls in key races across the U.S., with major implications for the future of Virginia, New Jersey, New York City, and California, News.Az reports citing CNN.

In Virginia and New Jersey, gubernatorial contests are underway, while New York City’s mayoral race carries significant weight for the city's and the Democratic Party’s future.

In California, a critical race to redraw congressional district boundaries is set ahead of next year’s midterms.

These elections come amid a historic 35-day government shutdown, tying the longest standoff in U.S. history.

In Virginia, the ongoing shutdown, along with former President Trump’s attempts to reshape the federal government, has deeply impacted hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

News.Az