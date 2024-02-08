Voting in Azerbaijan’s presidential election testimony to commitment to democratic principles, says Brazilian MP

Voting in the February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan is testimony to high transparency and adherence to democratic principles, Brazilian MP Nelson Trad Filho said at a press conference in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The Brazilian MP monitored the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

“During our visits to seven polling stations, we observed significant voter turnout, notably with a majority of women participating, which is quite encouraging. Azerbaijan, being a developing nation, conducted the election with commendable standards,” he added.

A snap presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

