Voting protocols released following parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

The voting protocols at the early elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament in the country's 119 constituencies have been published, secki-2020.az reports.

The protocols are posted on the website of the Information Center of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC).

Protocols of six constituencies have not yet been posted on the website - the 35th Khatai constituency, the 42nd Sumgayit constituency, the 44th Sumgait-Khizi constituency, the 77th Astara constituency, the 123rd Kalbajar constituency and the 125th Zangilan-Gubadli constituency.

The early parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

News.Az

