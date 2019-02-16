VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Toplan Homeless Dog Care Center

VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Toplan Homeless Dog Care Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Created under the joint project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Baku City Executive Authority, an opening ceremony of the Toplan Homeless Dog Care Center has been held in Balakhani settlement, Baku, Trend reports.

ice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed that the renovation work in the Center started in October 2018.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva viewed conditions of keeping dogs here.

The groundbreaking ceremony of another part of the Toplan Center then was held.

News.Az

News.Az