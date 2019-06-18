Yandex metrika counter

Wages of servicemen of the Ministry of Emergency Situations increased by 40 percent

  • Society
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on increase of monthly provisions of military servicemen and occupational wages (tariffs) of special title holders who are not civil servants, APA reports.

According to the decree, monthly wage provisions of military servicemen and employees with the special title have been increased by 40 percent of their occupational wage.

News.Az 

