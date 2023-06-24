Wagner head claims his forces blockade Rostov, vows to march on Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, met with Deputy Russian Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Deputy Chief of General Staff Vladimir Alekseyev in Rostov-on-Don. This follows from a video circulated the morning of June 24 by the "Wagner Unloading" telegram channel, News.Az reports.

In the conversation, Prigozhin said that until the Wagner PMC "gets" the Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the mercenaries will "block the city of Rostov" and "go to Moscow".

It is noted that the video was filmed at the headquarters of the Southern Military District.

General Vladimir Alekseev, along with General Sergei Surovikin, on the night of June 24, recorded a video message to the fighters of the Wagner PMCs asking them not to participate in the mutiny.

Prigozhin has said that military facilities in Rostov, including the airfield, are under the control of the Wagnerians.

According to Caliber.Az, the video message was posted on Prigozhin's Press Service Telegram channel.

"Planes that leave for combat work leave smoothly, there are no problems. The sanitation flights are leaving. We have taken control of military facilities in Rostov, including the airfield, so that attack aviation does not strike us. The main control center is operating normally," Prigozhin said.

