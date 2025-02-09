Yandex metrika counter

Waltz: Trump wants to leave Ukraine's security guarantees to Europe

Waltz: Trump wants to leave Ukraine's security guarantees to Europe
US President Donald Trump wants to delegate the issue of guaranteeing Ukraine's security to Europe.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated this in an interview with NBC News, News.Az informs. 

"Trump is determined to end this conflict and then the security guarantees will be left entirely to the Europeans," Waltz said.


