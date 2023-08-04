War-affected Ukrainian children are involved in various rehabilitation activities in Azerbaijan

War-affected Ukrainian children who were brought to the camp in Azerbaijan, are involved in various rehabilitation activities, News.az reports.

Art therapy and individual consultations by a professional psychologist were organized for the children in the camp in Baku city.

Later, a short familiarization tour of Baku was organized for them.

Their involvement in a number of group therapies, meditation, and yoga exercises, psycho-social training, English language courses, national dances, and other master classes in Baku and other regions are planned in the coming days. Camp participants will be introduced to the history and sights of Shamakhi, Gabala, and Shaki cities.

Within the framework of the 14-day social rehabilitation program, they will be supported for the stabilization of their emotional state, as well as ensuring their integration into society.

News.Az