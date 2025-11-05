Warriors’ Jimmy Butler sidelined against Suns with lower back soreness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns due to lower back soreness, an issue that surfaced following the team’s Saturday night loss in Indianapolis, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Butler was initially listed as questionable but took part in pregame warmups about 90 minutes before tipoff and was cleared to play. However, he appeared limited in his 14 first-half minutes, missing four of his five shots.

He exited the game at the 7:04 mark of the second quarter and did not return. Butler was not on the bench during the second half, and the team officially ruled him out in the third quarter.

Since joining the Warriors in February, Butler has been notably durable, appearing in 30 of 31 regular-season games and missing just one playoff contest after a hard fall on his tailbone in Game 2 of their first-round series in Houston.

Before Tuesday’s early exit, Butler had started all eight games this season. The Warriors are scheduled to play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, the second game of a back-to-back, with eight of their next nine contests on the road.

News.Az