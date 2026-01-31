Washington approves $6.5B+ arms sales to Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking after visiting the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution alongside members of the Cabinet on the eve of the Ten-Day Dawn commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Revolution, Pezeshkian said the nation has endured difficult weeks due to behavioral and governance failures, adding that officials themselves are “both part of the problem and the solution,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said many crises could have been avoided had officials aligned their conduct with the Imam’s recommendations and recognized the people as the pillars of society. “What should never have happened did happen,” he said, “because we failed to see the people.”

Referring to Imam Ali’s (AS) guidance to Malik al-Ashtar in Nahj al-Balagha, the President emphasized that rulers must prioritize justice, truth, and public satisfaction. “When the general public is dissatisfied, the approval of a small elite is meaningless,” he said, adding that elite groups often place the greatest burden on rulers while offering the least support in times of crisis.

Pezeshkian stressed that governance must be centered on service to the people, not authority over them. “People judge us by our behavior and our justice, not by slogans or speeches,” he said. “We have no right to ignore the rights of even a single human being.”

The President underlined the need for officials to change their behavior toward citizens, calling the people the true backbone of the nation. “If we wish to follow the path shown by Imam Ali and the late Imam regarding justice and people’s rights, we must stand with the people and treat them with compassion,” he said.

He added that anyone who seeks leadership must first reform themselves before instructing others. “Self-discipline must be demonstrated through action, not words,” he noted.

Pezeshkian said no society governed by justice can be brought to its knees. “We cannot claim adherence to religious values while acting unjustly,” he said. “If we act fairly, people will accept it, and no power can destabilize a nation built on justice and truth.”

He emphasized that justice must be applied without discrimination based on ethnicity, gender, language, race, or belief, warning that hostility toward any group must not lead to unjust behavior.

“Justice is not a matter of dispute,” he said. “It is established through clear standards. People see our actions, not our claims.”

Referring to remarks by Seyed Hassan Khomeini, Pezeshkian said the late Imam’s path was rooted in the people, not in violence or bloodshed. “Those who initiated armed struggle were not accepted by the Imam,” he said.

He added that the martyrs of the Revolution did not sacrifice their lives so that officials could dominate or mistreat the people. “They gave their lives so that justice and service to the people would prevail.”

Addressing recent unrest, the President said foreign actors, including the United States, Israel, and some European countries, sought to incite division and exploit domestic problems. He acknowledged that some innocent citizens were drawn into the unrest.

However, he distinguished between peaceful protest and violent actions. “In ordinary social protests, people do not take up arms, kill security forces, or burn ambulances and markets,” he said.

“We are duty-bound to hear the voices and concerns of protesters and to resolve their issues,” Pezeshkian stressed, adding that the government is prepared to do so. At the same time, he said enemies have attempted to exploit protests to fracture society.

Pezeshkian said the presence of the country’s leadership has neutralized hostile plots and will continue to do so, but emphasized that this does not absolve officials from reforming their behavior.

In closing, he said unity around justice and truth is essential, warning that efforts to establish fairness will face resistance from those who have benefited from corruption, rent-seeking, and privilege. “These groups will oppose reform,” he said, “but justice must prevail.”

