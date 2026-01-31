Iran president says Trump, Netanyahu and Europe stirred unrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that the United States, Israel and European leaders exploited Iran’s economic crisis to fuel unrest during recent nationwide protests.

Speaking in a live broadcast on state television, Pezeshkian accused Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and European governments of provoking divisions and providing resources that he said encouraged instability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“They rode on our problems, provoked tensions, and sought — and still seek — to fragment society,” Pezeshkian said. “They brought people into the streets and wanted to tear this country apart, to sow hatred and division.”

The protests erupted in late December amid a deepening economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and rising living costs. While demonstrations have largely subsided, they followed a violent crackdown by Iranian authorities. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has reported at least 6,563 deaths, including thousands of protesters and hundreds of security personnel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered a different toll, telling CNN Türk that about 3,100 people were killed, including roughly 2,000 members of the security forces.

Pezeshkian said the unrest went beyond ordinary social protests, alleging that foreign actors deliberately sought to exploit economic grievances to destabilise the country.

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for Iranian demonstrators and warned that the United States could take action if Tehran continued to kill protesters. US officials said on Friday that Trump was reviewing his options, though no decision had been made on potential military action.

Israeli media reported that a US Navy destroyer recently docked at the port of Eilat, amid heightened regional tensions.

At the same time, regional powers including Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have stepped up diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The United States has demanded that Iran curb its missile programme as a condition for resuming talks, a demand Tehran has rejected. Araghchi reiterated this position earlier this week, saying missiles would never be part of negotiations.

Responding to US pressure, Araghchi said Iran was prepared for either diplomacy or conflict, while dismissing any notion of regime change. “Regime change is a fantasy,” he said. “Our system is deeply rooted and firmly established.”

News.Az