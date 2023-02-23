Washington commemorates Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been held at the Justice Forum of the Kennedy Center in Washington, Azerbaijan’s embassy in Washington said, News.az reports.

The event assembled diplomats, think tank representatives, Azerbaijani community.

The speakers included Azerbaijani ambassador Khazar Ibrahim, Turkish ambassador Murat Mercan, and Carolina Peace Center founder Faisal Khan.

A video address by Thomas Goltz, author of the book “Azerbaijan Diary” and witness of the Khojaly genocide, has been presented by the Azerbaijani embassy.

Goltz said in his address that he works on a new book on Azerbaijani traditions, cuisine, and culture as a follow-up to the “Azerbaijan Diary” book.

News.Az