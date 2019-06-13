Washington hosts solemn reception on Azerbaijan Republic Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn reception was held at the historical Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington on May 28, the Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of the diplomatic bodies of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US told Trend.

About 1,000 people attended the reception, including representatives of the US Presidential Administration, the State Department and the Pentagon, members of Congress, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Washington and the public from various US states. The event was also attended by Minister of Justice of Turkey Albdulhamit Gul and the delegation of the Oklahoma National Guard.

At the beginning of the event, singer David Difranco performed the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the US. Speaking at the opening of the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov noted that 2019 marks the 101-st anniversary of the founding of the first democratic republic in the Muslim East, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

The ambassador added that despite that the ADR existed for a short period of time, it left a rich legacy. Touching on the Azerbaijan-US partnership, he noted that there is wide cooperation between the countries based on mutual respect and interest. Suleymanov, recalling US support for large-scale energy projects in Azerbaijan, thanked the US side.

The head of the foreign policy department of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, who was on a working visit in Washington, also delivered speech at the event. He noted that the ADR is the first republic in the Muslim East. Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan is developing dynamically under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable strategic partner of the US, and stressed that the country contributes to the maintenance of international peace.

Speaking at the event, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper congratulated Azerbaijan on the Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of diplomatic bodies. She noted that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of the US.

Cooper added that Azerbaijan’s support for the efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and its contribution to the fight against terrorism are of great importance. She stressed the US determination to continue the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

Then, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the US Department of State George Kent delivered speech at the event. He stressed that the Azerbaijani people 101 years ago created the first republic in the East, for the first time giving women the right to vote.

Kent congratulated Azerbaijan on the Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of the country's diplomatic bodies. While speaking about the US strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, he stressed that countries cooperate in a number of spheres. Kent also expressed his country's determination to strengthen the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

Vice Commander of the US Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command, General Daniel Hokanson stressed the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The statement of the mayor of the state of Oklahoma about the announcement of May 28 as the Day of Azerbaijan was also read out.

Co-chairman of the US-Azerbaijan friendship group in the US Congress, Steve Chabot, also delivered speech at the event and congratulated Azerbaijan on the Republic Day.

California’s Congressman Duncan Hunter said that the number of Azerbaijani military contingent in Afghanistan exceeds the number of contingent of some NATO member-states and stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the US and thanked the country for that.

Special Envoy of the US Department of State Elan Carr stressed that he is proud of the US cooperation with a country like Azerbaijan. He also stressed that Azerbaijan is an exemplary country not only in the region, but throughout the world.

Co-chair of the Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission, US First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Peter Haas also expressed the congratulations to Azerbaijan during the event.

At the end of the official part of the event, guests tasted the Azerbaijani national dishes. The guests were also impressed by the national and world music performed by the Azerbaijani music group "Shur".

