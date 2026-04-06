Water main break floods Cleveland’s South Collinwood

The incident occurred near the intersection of Nottingham Road and St. Clair Avenue, where News 5 Cleveland crews reported visible flooding on roadways, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Cleveland Fire Department initially responded to reports of downed power lines but discovered the water main break while on site. Officials also reported that a utility pole caught fire during the incident.

Cleveland Water and Cleveland Police later arrived to assist with containment and repair efforts.

Following the break, residents in the surrounding neighborhood experienced power outages. Utility officials estimated restoration times for early morning hours.

Crews continued working overnight to manage flooding, repair damaged infrastructure, and restore electricity and water services to affected residents.