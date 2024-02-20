WB vice president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of Azerbaijan,” the WB vice president said in her congratulatory message.

“It has been a pleasure to work with you and your government during these past years. The World Bank Group remains committed to supporting you in the implementation of the key strategic priorities reflected in the country's 2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy. We stand ready to share our global knowledge to assist the government in the design and implementation of policies and investments that benefit all citizens of Azerbaijan,” Bassani noted.

“Azerbaijan has achieved significant development results over the past decade. I appreciate your commitment to implement comprehensive reforms to diversify the national economy and reduce the country`s dependence on oil and gas. I also congratulate you for Azerbaijan hosting COP29 and thus demonstrating your readiness to help shape the global discourse on climate action.

I wish you success in your new mandate as President and look forward to continuing our collaboration,” she added.

News.Az