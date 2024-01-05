We assess ethnic-religious diversity, which is one of predominant qualities of our society, as unprecedented achievement of our statehood - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, representatives of different nations and religions have lived in peace, mutual respect and trust for hundreds of years. We assess the ethnic-religious diversity, which is one of the predominant qualities of our society, as an unprecedented achievement of our statehood, and consider the preservation of the atmosphere of democratic coexistence prevailing in our country, the promotion of progressive public values based on the principles of humanism and tolerance as one of the priority directions of our state policy,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

News.Az