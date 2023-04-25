‘We plan to expand furthermore our presence on European gas market’: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are in the process of negotiations with Albania to build a local gas distribution system. As a member of the “Solidarity Ring”, I'm sure, Slovakia will soon become our partner in energy as well,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia, News.Az reports.

“We will increase the geography of our gas supplies from 6 to at least 10 countries. I say at least, because I think this is not the end of the story. We plan to expand furthermore our presence on the European gas market,” the head of state added.

News.Az