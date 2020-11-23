We saw ruins in Fuzuli with our own eyes - head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We saw ruins in Fuzuli with our own eyes. Everyone who visits Fuzuli asks himself - what is war, what is destruction? What everyone, every person and family want is development and peace,” head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, who visited the liberated Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli, told journalists.

The Ambassador said that the EU has been cooperating with Azerbaijan and the region for peace and development. “We hope that such events will not occur again in the future. Everyone who comes here sees what is war, destruction, and peace. All of this shows the difference between war and peace. I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani officials for organizing this visit, as we were able to see all of this with our own eyes,” he added.

News.Az