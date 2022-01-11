We strongly condemn continuation of military provocations by Armenian side - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on another provocation in the direction of the Kalbajar region of Armenia.

The statement says:

"According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on January 11, 2022, as a result of provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar District on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, our serviceman, soldier Ayaz Azar oglu Nazarov, was killed.

“We strongly condemn the continuation of military provocations by Armenia. Instead of taking steps to normalize relations between the two countries, the Armenian military-political leadership is directly responsible for the aggravation of the situation in the region by committing another bloody provocation on the state border.

“May God have mercy on our martyr! "

News.Az

News.Az