‘We won the war, we are the winners, and this reality should be taken into account’ – Azerbaijani president

Azerbaijan’s position is absolutely open and clear, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Spanish El Pais newspaper in Brussels.

“We want peace, we don’t want war. We won the war, and we are the winner and this reality should be taken into account,” the head of state noted.

The Azerbaijani president once again emphasized that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has already been resolved.

“Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. There is no return to any kind of discussions about the so-called status of Nagorno-Karabakh or something of that. We resolved it ourselves by force and by political means. We implemented the UN Security Council resolutions unilaterally after 27 years as they have been adopted. This is a new reality, which must be taken into account by Armenia in the first place because as far as this is the development of the post-war situation, the main international actors already accepted the new reality and are trying to build the future based on this new reality,” he added.

President Aliyev urged Armenia to refrain from any kind of hostile actions against and territorial claims to Azerbaijan.

