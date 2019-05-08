Weapons, military equipment being transferred into summer operation mode in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The process of transferring the weapons and specialized military equipment into the summer operation mode is being held in all military units of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2019, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The replacements of fuel and lubricants, as well as scheduled service of specialized military equipment, are carried out in the maintenance points of the military units.

Transferring of weapons and military equipment into the summer operation mode is aimed at increasing the combat capability and maintaining high combat readiness of military units.

News.Az

News.Az