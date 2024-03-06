Weapons that India sells to Armenia are French technologies - AIR Center Chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Process of formation of the alliance of Armenia, France, and Greece is underway, Ambassador, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev told News.az.

According to him, on the other hand, the unity of India, Armenia and France is emerging: “Because the weapons that India sells to Armenia are French technologies. This is a very dangerous and destructive policy. While we want to achieve peace in the region, this kind of policy is dangerous for the region. There are different approaches in Greece. The Greek foreign minister is a person close to the Armenian lobby. But the Greek leadership, the prime minister, pursues a more balancing policy.”

“I believe that among these countries it is difficult to find a language only with France,” Mr Shafiyev added.

News.Az