Weather forecast for May 20
- 19 May 2018 10:21
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Environment
Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 20.
The temperature will be 15…18˚C at night, 26…30˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and 16…18˚C at night, 28…30˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.
Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-65% at night, 45-50% in the afternoon.
News.Az