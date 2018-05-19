Weather forecast for May 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 20.

The temperature will be 15…18˚C at night, 26…30˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and 16…18˚C at night, 28…30˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-65% at night, 45-50% in the afternoon.

