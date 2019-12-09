Website established in Turkey to respond to false Armenian genocide claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Website 1915.gov.tr has been established in Turkey to respond to false Armenian genocide claims, Head of the public relations department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun stated, APA’s Turkish bureau reports.

According to him, the Turkish Presidential Administration through this website will respond to the lies and slanders sounded about Turkey by false Armenian genocide claims with facts and evidence.

News.Az

News.Az