Well-known lawyer dies in a motorcycle crash in Baku

Fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Baku, today, APA reports.

Well-known lawyer, employee of the National Television and Radio Council legal department Togrul Mirzezadeh lost control, while driving his motorcycle with a state number 10-A-919, and colldided with the “Gazel” with a state number 90 FL 361.

Witnesses in an interview with APA TV said the driver of the motorcycle was in a protective helmet.

The accident was registered at the Zig highway, Khatai district of Baku.

The driver of "Gazel" says he is not guilty in that accident: “I turned left, it colldided with my car".

