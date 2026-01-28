West Ham sign winger Adama Traore from Fulham

+ ↺ − 16 px

West Ham United announced on Wednesday the signing of winger Adama Traore from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old forward will be reunited at the London Stadium with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, under whom he previously played at Wolverhampton Wanderers, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

West Ham, who are battling near the bottom of the Premier League, described Traore as “strong, quick and able to create and score goals.”

Traore has been a peripheral figure for Fulham this season. He came through Barcelona’s youth system before joining Aston Villa in 2015, and has also played for Middlesbrough and Wolves. He has made 262 Premier League appearances, scoring 14 goals.

The winger, who has won eight caps for Spain, said he was eager to help relegation-threatened West Ham as much as possible.

“I love the challenges,” Traore said. “We have to go game by game, trying to do our best. Everything comes from belief, and I believe we’re going to achieve what we’re looking for.”

Nuno said he was pleased to link up again with Traore, highlighting his experience and character.

“Adama is someone who knows the Premier League very well, and his qualities, both as a player and a person, will help us between now and the end of the season,” the manager said. “He gives us a different option in attacking areas and is motivated to bring energy, commitment and determination.”

West Ham are currently third from bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety, but have won their last two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

The club has been active during the January transfer window in its fight for survival, having already signed forwards Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos earlier this month. The transfer window closes on Monday.

