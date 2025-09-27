West remains open to dialogue with Iran even after the reimposition of sanctions - French FM

After negotiations between Tehran and the “European Trio” (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) ended without results, Western countries announced the reimposition of sanctions against Iran, while expressing readiness to continue dialogue with the Iranian side, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated this in an interview with LCI television, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

“The door of diplomacy is open, we want to continue the dialogue,” he said.

