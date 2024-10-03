West reveals timeframe for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran may have up to ten nuclear warheads by April 2025, said Olli Heinonen, former deputy director general of the IAEA, who has repeatedly visited Iranian nuclear facilities, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

“It is impossible to destroy any country with these missiles, but it is possible to threaten it and take a more advantageous position in negotiations,” the expert noted, admitting that the emergence of such a class of weapons would also create “huge risks” for the leadership of the Islamic Republic.Earlier, sources in the White House said that US President Joe Biden opposes potential Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

