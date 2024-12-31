West Virginia Stuns No. 7 Kansas in Historic Win at Phog Allen Fieldhouse

West Virginia Mountaineers pulled off a monumental upset Tuesday afternoon, defeating No. 7 Kansas 62-61 in their Big 12 opener at the iconic Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Despite being shorthanded and facing numerous challenges, the Mountaineers led from start to finish, marking their first-ever win in Lawrence after going 0-11 in previous attempts, News.az reports citing cbssports West Virginia entered as significant underdogs, playing without key scorers Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry due to injuries. To add to their adversity, the team endured travel delays when their plane’s tires blew out Monday night, forcing a late-night departure and an early morning arrival in Lawrence, just hours before tip-off.Head coach Darian DeVries reflected on the chaotic preparation:"Injuries and flight delays are things you can’t control. I told the guys to figure it out and leave it behind. They did a great job with that."The loss for Kansas ends an extraordinary streak of consecutive wins in conference openers dating back to the 1991-92 season. The Jayhawks fought valiantly, overcoming an 18-point deficit to tie the game in the final seconds, but Javon Small’s clutch free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining secured the win for the Mountaineers.Darian DeVries has made a significant impact in his first season with West Virginia, quickly building a formidable resume that now includes wins over top programs like Gonzaga, Arizona, and Kansas. This victory stands out as his most impressive yet, with the Mountaineers maintaining composure and delivering a complete team performance despite missing key players.Kansas struggled offensively, shooting just 38.8% from the field and missing the majority of their three-point attempts. West Virginia capitalized by forcing tough shots and maintaining pressure, securing more shot attempts than the Jayhawks. KU’s shooting inconsistency has been a recurring issue in recent losses.Javon Small played a critical role in the victory, contributing several key points in the final minutes. His poise under pressure, including the game-winning free throw, underscored West Virginia’s resilience.West Virginia’s victory not only breaks their drought in Lawrence but also sets the tone for a promising conference campaign under DeVries. Meanwhile, Kansas will need to regroup and address its shooting inconsistencies as it looks to bounce back in Big 12 play.The Mountaineers’ triumph in one of college basketball’s most hostile environments is a testament to their determination and teamwork—an unforgettable moment in program history.

