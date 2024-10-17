Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Swiss parliament to abandon anti-Azerbaijani bias

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has released a statement denouncing a proposal put forth by the Foreign Policy Commission of the Swiss Federal Assembly.

The Community characterized the proposal as biased and defamatory towards Azerbaijan, as it calls on the Swiss government to “organize a conference between the government of Azerbaijan and Armenians from Karabakh,” News.Az reports.“The slanderous ideas contained in the document, which contradict the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, international law, indicate that the true intention of its authors is not to promote peace and dialogue,” the Community noted.“Let us recall that the government of Azerbaijan has announced plans for the reintegration of the Armenians from Karabakh and conducted a dialogue with them last year. However, the Armenians from Karabakh rejected the dialogue and the proposal of Azerbaijan for reintegration.”“Appealing to Switzerland's neutrality under such circumstances, calling for "dialogue" within the framework of the infamous agenda and format, is an abuse of the neutral status of this country and serves to aggravate the situation in the region. Attempts by circles ignorant of the region to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan are arrogant and completely unacceptable,” it stressed.According to the Community, it should be noted that the Karabakh conflict has already found its solution in accordance with international law. “However, recently there have been attempts by some Western circles to re-create a conflict in the region. The latest initiative put forward in the Swiss Parliament is an integral part of such attempts. We would like to remind the Swiss Parliament that the Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from their territory by the Armenian government should be called to dialogue. The Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly appealed to the Armenian government for dialogue, but these appeals have remained unanswered. In addition, the process of returning Azerbaijanis to Armenia should be organized under international control.”The Western Azerbaijan Community called on the Swiss Parliament, whose members have recently put forward two documents against Azerbaijan, to stop biased and subversive actions.“We demand that the members of the Swiss Parliament stop discriminating against the Azerbaijanis expelled by Armenia and respect their right to return to their homes in safety and dignity,” the Community concluded.

News.Az